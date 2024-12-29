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Rolls-Royce Ghost vs Rolls-Royce Wraith

In 2026 when choosing between the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Rolls-Royce Wraith, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Rolls-Royce Ghost Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (last recorded price) for V12, Rolls-Royce Wraith Price starts at Rs. 5 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. Ghost: 6750 cc engine, 6.33 kmpl mileage. Wraith: 6592 cc engine, 6.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ghost vs Wraith Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ghost Wraith
BrandRolls-RoyceRolls-Royce
Price₹ 6.95 Cr₹ 5 Cr
Mileage6.33 kmpl6.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity6750 cc6592 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders1212

Filters
Ghost
Rolls-Royce Ghost
V12
₹6.95 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Wraith
Rolls-Royce Wraith
Coupe
₹5 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Rolls-Royce Ghost Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Seat Headrest
Knob Selector
Speakers
Grille
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Specification
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.0sec-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
820 Nm @ 1500 rpm850 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic, 8-speedAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
6.33 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
563 bhp @ 5250 rpm591 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
YesNo
Emission Standard
BS VIBS 6
Engine
6750 cc, 12 Cylinders, 4 Valves/Cylinder6592 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Length
5457 mm5281
Wheelbase
3295 mm3112
Height
1550 mm1507
Kerb Weight
2435 Kg2440
Width
1948 mm1947
Bootspace
490 litres490
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person4
Doors
5 Doors2
Features
Steering Adjustment
YesTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
YesYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Tachometer
YesAnalogue
Sunroof / Moonroof
YesNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Rear Wiper
Optional-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android AutoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Front & RearYes
Display
Touch ScreenTFT Display
Airbags
6 Airbags, Driver, Passenger and Side Front8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
Yes-
Ventilated Seats
YesAll
Seat Upholstery
Leather SeatsLeather
Folding Rear Seat
60:40 SplitNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,91,59,8105,70,43,493
Ex-Showroom Price
6,95,00,0005,00,25,840
RTO
69,50,00050,56,584
Insurance
27,09,31019,60,569
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,01,45312,26,087
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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