Ghost vs Wraith Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ghost Wraith Brand Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Price ₹ 6.95 Cr ₹ 5 Cr Mileage 6.33 kmpl 6.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 6750 cc 6592 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 12 12

In 2026 when choosing between the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Rolls-Royce Wraith, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Rolls-Royce Ghost Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (last recorded price) for V12, Rolls-Royce Wraith Price starts at Rs. 5 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. Ghost: 6750 cc engine, 6.33 kmpl mileage. Wraith: 6592 cc engine, 6.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.