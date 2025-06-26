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Rolls-Royce Ghost vs Rolls-Royce Spectre

In 2026 when choosing among the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Rolls-Royce Spectre, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Rolls-Royce Ghost Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (last recorded price) for V12 and Rolls-Royce Spectre Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Electric. Ghost: 6750 cc engine, 6.33 kmpl mileage. Spectre gets a battery pack of up to 102 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ghost vs Spectre Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ghost Spectre
BrandRolls-RoyceRolls-Royce
Price₹ 6.95 Cr₹ 7.5 Cr
Range-530 km/charge
Mileage6.33 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-102 kWh
Engine Capacity6750 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-95 Min.(50 kW DC Fast Charger)

Filters
Ghost
Rolls-Royce Ghost
V12
₹6.95 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Spectre
Rolls-Royce Spectre
Electric
₹7.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Rolls-Royce Ghost Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Taillight
Headlight
Rear View
Grille
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Specification
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.0sec4.5 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
820 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic, 8-speedAutomatic - 1 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
6.33 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
563 bhp @ 5250 rpm-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Yes-
Emission Standard
BS VI-
Engine
6750 cc, 12 Cylinders, 4 Valves/Cylinder-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Length
5457 mm5475 mm
Wheelbase
3295 mm3210 mm
Height
1550 mm1573 mm
Kerb Weight
2435 Kg2890 kg
Width
1948 mm2017 mm
Bootspace
490 litres490 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
YesTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
YesYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Tachometer
YesAnalogue
Sunroof / Moonroof
YesNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Rear Wiper
Optional-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android AutoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Front & RearYes
Display
Touch ScreenTFT Display
Airbags
6 Airbags, Driver, Passenger and Side Front8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
Yes-
Ventilated Seats
YesAll
Seat Upholstery
Leather SeatsLeather
Folding Rear Seat
60:40 Split-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,91,59,8107,79,69,831
Ex-Showroom Price
6,95,00,0007,50,00,000
RTO
69,50,00050,000
Insurance
27,09,31029,19,331
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,01,45316,75,875

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge gets dark chrome-themed elements all around.
Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge: Take a look at 5 highlights of the ultra-luxury electric coupe
26 Jun 2025
The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.95 crore for the Standard variant, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.19 crore for the Extended variant and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.52 crore for the Black Badge variant, (all prices ex-showroom)
Rolls-Royce Ghost: The Spirit of Ecstasy takes a step forward. Check out the key highlights of the luxurious sedan
29 Dec 2024
The Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge packs an extra 65 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque, along with special upgrades to the exterior and interior
Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge launched in India, prices start at 9.50 crore
24 Jun 2025
The new Rolls Royce Ghost Series II boasts new exterior design elements like new headlights and taillights, while the interior updates remain subtle.
Rolls Royce Ghost Series II launched in India. What makes this swanky sedan exclusive for Richie Rich
6 Feb 2025
A few of the customers of the Rolls-Royce Spectre have now clocked over 50,000 km in just two years.
Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II revealed with more range, more power and enhanced bespoke options
3 Jun 2026
Rolls Royce Ghost is offered in three trims.
Auto recap Dec 28: Rolls Royce Ghost facelift launched, 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled
29 Dec 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

Rolls-Royce Spectre EV in action on snow near the Arctic Circle.
Watch Rolls-Royce Spectre, first EV from super luxury brand, in action on snow
1 Apr 2022
The British luxury carmaker has revealed the engineering formula that helped it create a car that is as silent as a shadow.
Watch: What will make new Rolls-Royce Ghost ‘whisper’ on the road
18 Aug 2020
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the most expensive car ever built.
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive car in the world: First Look
28 May 2021
Rolls Royce Spectre EV will formally launch towards the end of next year. It will rival Bentley's first upcoming electric car.
Rolls Royce Spectre EV: First look
18 Oct 2022
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