In 2026 when choosing among the Rolls-Royce Dawn and Rolls-Royce Spectre, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Rolls-Royce Dawn Price starts at Rs. 5.92 Cr (last recorded price) for Convertible and Rolls-Royce Spectre Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Electric. Dawn: 6598 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Spectre gets a battery pack of up to 102 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dawn vs Spectre Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dawn
|Spectre
|Brand
|Rolls-Royce
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 5.92 Cr
|₹ 7.5 Cr
|Range
|-
|530 km/charge
|Mileage
|7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|102 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|6598 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|95 Min.(50 kW DC Fast Charger)