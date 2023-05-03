Dawn vs Ghost Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dawn Ghost Brand Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Price ₹ 5.92 Cr ₹ 6.95 Cr Mileage 7 kmpl 6.33 kmpl Engine Capacity 6598 cc 6750 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 12 12

In 2026 when choosing between the Rolls-Royce Dawn and Rolls-Royce Ghost, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Rolls-Royce Dawn Price starts at Rs. 5.92 Cr (last recorded price) for Convertible, Rolls-Royce Ghost Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (last recorded price) for V12. Dawn: 6598 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Ghost: 6750 cc engine, 6.33 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.