hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsDawn vs Ghost

Rolls-Royce Dawn vs Rolls-Royce Ghost

In 2026 when choosing between the Rolls-Royce Dawn and Rolls-Royce Ghost, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Rolls-Royce Dawn Price starts at Rs. 5.92 Cr (last recorded price) for Convertible, Rolls-Royce Ghost Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (last recorded price) for V12. Dawn: 6598 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Ghost: 6750 cc engine, 6.33 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dawn vs Ghost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dawn Ghost
BrandRolls-RoyceRolls-Royce
Price₹ 5.92 Cr₹ 6.95 Cr
Mileage7 kmpl6.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity6598 cc6750 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders1212

Filters
Dawn
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Convertible
₹5.92 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ghost
Rolls-Royce Ghost
V12
₹6.95 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Rolls-Royce Dawn Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Knob Selector
Dashboard
Speakers
Headlight
Top View
Grille
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
6.6L V12-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
820 Nm @ 1600 rpm820 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic, 8-speed
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
563 bhp @ 5000 rpm563 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboYes
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI
Engine
6598 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6750 cc, 12 Cylinders, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20-
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Independent, pneumatic, multi-link-
Front Suspension
Independent, pneumatic, double wishbone-
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R20-
Length
52855457 mm
Wheelbase
31123295 mm
Kerb Weight
26082435 Kg
Height
15021550 mm
Width
19471948 mm
Bootspace
295490 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
82-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicYes
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
360 Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Analogue-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
8 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Remote-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
Front-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
One Touch - Up
Front-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
4-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesFront & Rear
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
TFT DisplayTouch Screen
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags, Driver, Passenger and Side Front
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)Yes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather Seats
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)Yes
Interior Colours
Customisable-
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,75,07,2807,91,59,810
Ex-Showroom Price
5,92,16,1906,95,00,000
RTO
59,75,61969,50,000
Insurance
23,14,97127,09,310
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,50,99417,01,453
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Rolls-Royce has announced that it will no longer manufacture the Dawn model, its best-selling convertible luxury car.
Rolls-Royce Dawn heads to dusk as carmaker's best-selling convertible hits end of road
3 May 2023
The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.95 crore for the Standard variant, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.19 crore for the Extended variant and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.52 crore for the Black Badge variant, (all prices ex-showroom)
Rolls-Royce Ghost: The Spirit of Ecstasy takes a step forward. Check out the key highlights of the luxurious sedan
29 Dec 2024
File photo of Rolls-Royce Wraith&nbsp;
Production of Rolls-Royce Wraith, Dawn to end in 2023
27 Mar 2022
File photo of Rolls-Royce Dawn. (used for representational purpose only)
Man recovers his stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn. Here's how
26 Jun 2022
The new Rolls Royce Ghost Series II boasts new exterior design elements like new headlights and taillights, while the interior updates remain subtle.
Rolls Royce Ghost Series II launched in India. What makes this swanky sedan exclusive for Richie Rich
6 Feb 2025
Rolls Royce Ghost is offered in three trims.
Auto recap Dec 28: Rolls Royce Ghost facelift launched, 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled
29 Dec 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Rolls-Royce Spectre EV in action on snow near the Arctic Circle.
Watch Rolls-Royce Spectre, first EV from super luxury brand, in action on snow
1 Apr 2022
The British luxury carmaker has revealed the engineering formula that helped it create a car that is as silent as a shadow.
Watch: What will make new Rolls-Royce Ghost ‘whisper’ on the road
18 Aug 2020
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the most expensive car ever built.
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive car in the world: First Look
28 May 2021
Rolls Royce Spectre EV will formally launch towards the end of next year. It will rival Bentley's first upcoming electric car.
Rolls Royce Spectre EV: First look
18 Oct 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers