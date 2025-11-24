In 2026 when choosing between the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Rolls-Royce Wraith, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for SUV, Rolls-Royce Wraith Price starts at Rs. 5 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. Cullinan: 6749 cc engine, 6.6 kmpl mileage. Wraith: 6592 cc engine, 6.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cullinan vs Wraith Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cullinan
|Wraith
|Brand
|Rolls-Royce
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 6.95 Cr
|₹ 5 Cr
|Mileage
|6.6 kmpl
|6.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|6749 cc
|6592 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|12
|12