Rolls-Royce Cullinan vs Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII

In 2023 when choosing between the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Cullinan
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
SUV
₹6.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Phantom VIII
Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII
Sedan
₹9.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
6.8L V12 engine6.8L V12 engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 1600 rpm900 Nm @ 1700 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
563 bhp @ 5000 rpm563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboSupercharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
6749 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6749 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,92,16,04010,82,49,381
Ex-Showroom Price
6,95,00,0009,50,00,000
RTO
70,04,00095,54,000
Insurance
27,11,54036,94,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,02,66123,26,701

