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Rolls-Royce Cullinan vs Rolls-Royce Ghost

In 2026 when choosing between the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Rolls-Royce Ghost, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for SUV, Rolls-Royce Ghost Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (last recorded price) for V12. Cullinan: 6749 cc engine, 6.6 kmpl mileage. Ghost: 6750 cc engine, 6.33 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cullinan vs Ghost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cullinan Ghost
BrandRolls-RoyceRolls-Royce
Price₹ 6.95 Cr₹ 6.95 Cr
Mileage6.6 kmpl6.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity6749 cc6750 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders1212

Filters
Cullinan
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
SUV
₹6.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ghost
Rolls-Royce Ghost
V12
₹6.95 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Rolls-Royce Cullinan Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Taillight
Dashboard
Grille
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
6.8L V12 engine-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 1600 rpm820 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic, 8-speed
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
563 bhp @ 5000 rpm563 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboYes
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI
Engine
6749 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6750 cc, 12 Cylinders, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Minimum Turning Radius
6.9-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22-
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
multi-link rear axle-
Front Suspension
Double wishbone front axle-
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R22-
Length
53415457 mm
Wheelbase
32953295 mm
Kerb Weight
27532435 Kg
Height
18351550 mm
Width
20001948 mm
Bootspace
560490 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
100-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicYes
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueYes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
18 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Remote-
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
Rear Wiper
NoOptional
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
4-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesFront & Rear
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
TFT DisplayTouch Screen
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags, Driver, Passenger and Side Front
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)Yes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather Seats
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back)Yes
Interior Colours
Customisable-
Ventilated Seats
AllYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
No60:40 Split
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,92,16,0407,91,59,810
Ex-Showroom Price
6,95,00,0006,95,00,000
RTO
70,04,00069,50,000
Insurance
27,11,54027,09,310
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,02,66117,01,453
Expert Rating
-

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