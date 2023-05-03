Saved Articles

Rolls-Royce Cullinan vs Rolls-Royce Dawn

In 2023 when choosing between the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Cullinan
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
SUV
₹6.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Dawn
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Convertible
₹5.92 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
6.8L V12 engine6.6L V12
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 1600 rpm820 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
563 bhp @ 5000 rpm563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
6749 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6598 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,92,16,0406,75,07,282
Ex-Showroom Price
6,95,00,0005,92,16,192
RTO
70,04,00059,75,619
Insurance
27,11,54023,14,971
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,02,66114,50,994

    Latest News

    Rolls-Royce has announced that it will no longer manufacture the Dawn model, its best-selling convertible luxury car.
    Rolls-Royce Dawn heads to dusk as carmaker's best-selling convertible hits end of road
    3 May 2023
    Shah Rukh Kahn's Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV features Arctic White body colour.
    Shah Rukh Khan splurges on Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge worth crores
    28 Mar 2023
    Russian rich consumers are buying luxury cars in other countries and shipping them to their homeland to avoid sanctions.
    What sanction? Rich Russians are lapping up luxury cars in great numbers
    15 May 2023
    Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow features a Stardust Blue exterior paint, capturing the essence of the outer space.
    Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan 'Blue Shadow' is inspired by outer space
    1 Jun 2023
    Latest Videos

    Rolls-Royce Spectre EV in action on snow near the Arctic Circle.
    Watch Rolls-Royce Spectre, first EV from super luxury brand, in action on snow
    1 Apr 2022
    The British luxury carmaker has revealed the engineering formula that helped it create a car that is as silent as a shadow.
    Watch: What will make new Rolls-Royce Ghost ‘whisper’ on the road
    18 Aug 2020
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the most expensive car ever built.
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive car in the world: First Look
    28 May 2021
    The DBX vehicle is the company’s first foray into the lucrative sport utility vehicle market, a late entrant compared to many rivals such as Volkswagen-owned Bentley and BMW’s Rolls-Royce.
    Watch: Aston Martin's first SUV DBX rolls off production line
    10 Jul 2020
    The 2020 Cullinan completes the Black Badge trim from the Rolls-Royce stable
    The new Rolls-Royce 2020 Cullinan Black Badge wears a dark theme
    15 Nov 2019
    Rolls Royce Spectre EV will formally launch towards the end of next year. It will rival Bentley's first upcoming electric car.
    Rolls Royce Spectre EV: First look
    18 Oct 2022
