In 2023 when choosing between the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price starts at Rs 6.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for SUV, Rolls-Royce Dawn Price starts at Rs 5.92 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Convertible. Cullinan: 6749 cc engine, 6.6 kmpl mileage. Dawn: 6598 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less