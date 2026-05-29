In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Triber and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Triber vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Triber
|Virtus
|Brand
|Renault
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3