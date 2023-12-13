Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsTriber vs Taigun

Renault Triber vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2023 when choosing between the Renault Triber and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Triber
Renault Triber
RXL EASY-R AMT
₹6.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 Litre Energy Engine1.0L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
731.6905
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.2918.1
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,42,83911,98,700
Ex-Showroom Price
6,63,20010,49,000
RTO
37,3461,11,290
Insurance
33,44437,910
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,78925,764

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Renault Kigernull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6.5 - 11.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Renault Tribernull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Kiger vs Triber
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertiganull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic8.64 - 13.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Renault Tribernull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ertiga vs Triber

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Volkswagen Taigun will be offered with two petrol engine options and with three transmission choices.
    Volkswagen Taigun first-drive review: German blitzkrieg in mid-size SUV war
    13 Dec 2023
    The Renault Kiger gets the maximum benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65,000, while the Kwid and Triber get benefits worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000
    Renault Kwid, Triber & Kiger get year-end discounts up to 65,000. Check out
    10 Dec 2023
    The 2 per cent price hike affects all Volkswagen models sold in India
    Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan to get more expensive from January 1, 2024
    12 Dec 2023
    Renault extends support to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung by launching free RSA and a 24x7 helpline.
    Renault offers free roadside assistance, 24x7 helpline and other benefits to help customers affected by Cyclone Michaung
    9 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Renault Triber MPV passes Global NCAP crash tests with four-star rating.
    Watch: Renault Triber MPV passes Global NCAP crash tests
    1 Jun 2021
    2021 Volkswagen Taigun SUV will take on Skoda Kushaq among rivals in the compact SUV segment.
    Taigun vs Kushaq: Rivalry aside, Volkswagen wants Skoda to succeed too
    27 Sept 2021
    Watch the first drive review of 2021 Volkswagen Taigun SUV.
    Volkswagen Taigun: First Drive Review
    9 Aug 2021
    Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
    Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
    14 Oct 2022
    View all
     