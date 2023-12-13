In 2023 when choosing between the Renault Triber and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Renault Triber and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Triber Price starts at Rs 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for RXL EASY-R AMT, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18.29 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less