|Engine Type
|1.0 Litre Energy Engine
|1.0L MPI
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|760
|798.75
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|19
|17.74
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
|75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|No
|Yes
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|No Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹7,18,562
|₹7,08,136
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹6,33,500
|₹6,27,000
|RTO
|₹53,345
|₹50,190
|Insurance
|₹31,217
|₹30,446
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹15,444
|₹15,220