In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Triber and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Triber vs Yaris Comparison