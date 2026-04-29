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Renault Triber vs Toyota Yaris

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Triber and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Triber vs Yaris Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Triber Yaris
BrandRenaultToyota
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 9.16 Lakhs
Mileage18 kmpl17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1496 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Cylinders34

Filters
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Renault Triber Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Headlight
Front Left Side
Door Handle
Rear Seats
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 Litre Energy Engine1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Torison Beam AxleTorsion beam with stabiliser
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14185 / 60 R15
No of Seating Rows
32
Bootspace
447 L476
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres42
Length
3985 mm4425
Ground Clearance
182 mm-
Wheelbase
2636 mm2550
Height
1643 mm1495
Width
1734 mm1730
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed controlYes (Manual)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Trip Meter
Yes2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
GearNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warningYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque FrameNo
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
YesInternal
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityNo
Speakers
6 Speakers4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
HD Touch-screen DisplayNo
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side3 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,32,86610,21,641
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,8759,16,000
RTO
23,23564,150
Insurance
28,25640,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,60221,959
Latest Offers
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On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
Applicable on triberauthentic & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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