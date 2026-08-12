In 2026 when choosing among the Renault Triber and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Triber vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Triber
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Renault
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|18 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-