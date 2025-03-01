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Renault Triber vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Triber and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Triber vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Triber Rumion
BrandRenaultToyota
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage18 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Renault Triber Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
Front Right Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Wireless Charging Pad
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 Litre Energy Engine-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil SpringMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torison Beam AxleTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14185 / 65 R15
No of Seating Rows
33
Bootspace
447 L-
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres45 litres
Length
3985 mm4460 mm
Ground Clearance
182 mm-
Wheelbase
2636 mm2740 mm
Height
1643 mm1690 mm
Width
1734 mm1735 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Purifier
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed controlManual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Trip Meter
Yes2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
Gear-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque FrameNo
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
YesInternal with Key
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front Only4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp-
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6 Speakers-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
HD Touch-screen Display-
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Head-rests
Front & Rear Headrests-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,32,86611,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,8759,79,000
RTO
23,23581,160
Insurance
28,25651,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,60223,895
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga
Latest Offers
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On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
Applicable on triberauthentic & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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