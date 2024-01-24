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Renault Triber vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Renault Triber and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Triber vs Tigor EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Triber Tigor ev
BrandRenaultTata
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-315 km/charge
Mileage18 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-26 kWh
Engine Capacity999 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Renault Triber Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
Ac Controls
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 Litre Energy EnginePermanent Magnet Synchronous Motort
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm74 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil SpringIndependent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torison Beam AxleTwist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14175 / 65 R14
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Bootspace
447 L316 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres-
Length
3985 mm3993 mm
Ground Clearance
182 mm172 mm
Wheelbase
2636 mm2450 mm
Height
1643 mm1532 mm
Width
1734 mm1677 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed controlYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Trip Meter
YesElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Shift Indicator
GearNot Applicable
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warningYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame-
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
YesInternal
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampNo
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityNo
Speakers
6 SpeakersNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
HD Touch-screen DisplayNo
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,32,86612,95,431
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,87512,49,000
RTO
23,23510,730
Insurance
28,25635,201
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,60227,843
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable, for an EVRespectable rangeDecent road presence

Cons

Could have done with major styling updates to distinguish from TigorCabin quality has room for improvements
Latest Offers
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On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
Applicable on triberauthentic & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

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