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HomeCompare CarsTriber vs Tiago EV [2022-2026]

Renault Triber vs Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Renault Triber and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Triber vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Triber Tiago ev [2022-2026]
BrandRenaultTata
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Range-250-315 km/charge
Mileage18 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-19.2 kWh
Engine Capacity999 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Renault Triber Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Wiper
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Headlight
Front Left Side
Upholstery Details
Front Fog Lamp
Ac Controls
Door Handle
Rear Seats
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 Litre Energy EnginePermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil SpringIndependent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)
Rear Suspension
Torison Beam AxleRear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14175 / 65 R14
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Bootspace
447 L240 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres-
Length
3985 mm3769 mm
Ground Clearance
182 mm-
Wheelbase
2636 mm2400 mm
Height
1643 mm1536 mm
Width
1734 mm1677 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed controlYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Trip Meter
YesElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Shift Indicator
GearNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warningYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque FrameNo
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
YesInternal
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityNo
Speakers
6 SpeakersNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
HD Touch-screen DisplayNo
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,32,8668,44,583
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,8757,99,000
RTO
23,2359,000
Insurance
28,25636,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,60218,153
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordablePlenty of cabin featuresRange ideal for daily city commutes

Cons

Jumpy ride quality on speeds
Latest Offers
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On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
Applicable on triberauthentic & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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