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HomeCompare CarsTriber vs Punch EV [2024-2026]

Renault Triber vs Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Renault Triber and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Triber vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Triber Punch ev [2024-2026]
BrandRenaultTata
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Range-315-421 km/charge
Mileage18 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-25 kWh
Engine Capacity999 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch EV [2024-2026]
Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]
Smart 3.3
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Renault Triber Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Headlight
Front Left Side
Ac Controls
Rear Seats
Front Right Side
Instrument Cluster
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 Litre Energy Engine-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14185 / 70 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torison Beam AxleSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14185 / 70 R15
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Bootspace
447 L366 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres37 litres
Length
3985 mm3857 mm
Ground Clearance
182 mm190 mm
Wheelbase
2636 mm2445 mm
Height
1643 mm1633 mm
Width
1734 mm1742 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed controlYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Trip Meter
YesElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
GearNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warningYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque FrameCladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityNo
Speakers
6 SpeakersNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
HD Touch-screen DisplayNo
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,32,86610,49,577
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,8759,99,000
RTO
23,23511,000
Insurance
28,25639,077
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,60222,559
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish front face designPlenty of features in the cabinDecent range

Cons

Space in the rear is still limitedShould have had more unique design highlight at the back
Latest Offers
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On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
Applicable on triberauthentic & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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