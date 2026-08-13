hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsTriber vs Punch

Renault Triber vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Triber and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Triber vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Triber Punch
BrandRenaultTata
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Mileage18 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Renault Triber Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Front Right Side
Grille
Steering Wheel
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.0 Litre Energy Engine1.2L Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower-assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torison Beam AxleSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Bootspace
447 L366 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres37 litres
Length
3985 mm3876 mm
Ground Clearance
182 mm193 mm
Wheelbase
2636 mm2445 mm
Height
1643 mm1615 mm
Width
1734 mm1742 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Purifier
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed controlManual
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
Trip Meter
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Shift Indicator
Gear-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame-
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp-
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity-
Speakers
6 SpeakersNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
HD Touch-screen Display-
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)-
Driver Armrest
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,32,8666,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,8755,59,000
RTO
23,23531,360
Insurance
28,25634,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,60213,443
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split
Latest Offers
See All
On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
Applicable on triberauthentic & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch sit in a segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is considered one of the most competitive categories.
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Monthly EMI comparison
13 Aug 2026
There are several factors that have made the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga a significantly better product than the Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber, despite all of them being three-row, seven-seater MPVs.
5 reasons why I would buy the Maruti Ertiga over Renault Triber and Nissan Gravite
29 Apr 2026
Tata Punch EV scored 5 out of 5 star rating in the crash test.
Tata Punch EV Facelift scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test
29 Jul 2026
Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber are essentially the same car with different badges and distinct styling.
Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber: Monthly EMI comparison
19 Jul 2026
2026 Renault Triber
2026 Renault Triber: 5 things to know about the updated MPV
30 Apr 2026
The Tata Punch EV comes as an affordable take on the sub-four-metre electric SUV segment, while the Kia Syros EV is a more premium offering.
Tata Punch EV vs Kia Syros EV: Monthly EMI comparison
11 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Tata Sierra ICE reimagines the Alpine windows from the original Sierra of the 1990s but also brings more practicality with the rear doors and a bigger boot
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Sierra SUV debuts, to rival Creta, Thar Roxx
17 Jan 2025
Tata Curvv SUV is available for booking at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) until October 31. The SUV will be sold along with its electric avatar Curvv EV in the compact segment.
Tata Curvv review: Can it challenge the might of the Creta, Seltos?
24 Sept 2024
Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kiger SUV, Triber MPV launched with updates. Check new price and features
19 Feb 2025
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers