In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Triber and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Triber vs Punch Comparison