Renault Triber vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2023 when choosing among the Renault Triber and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Triber
Renault Triber
RXL EASY-R AMT
₹6.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 Litre Energy Engine-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
731.6325 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual OverrideAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
18.29-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,42,83915,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
6,63,20014,74,000
RTO
37,34612,000
Insurance
33,44459,744
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,78933,234

