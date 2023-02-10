HT Auto
Renault Triber vs Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Triber
Renault Triber
RXL EASY-R AMT
₹6.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 Litre Energy Engine1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
731.6765.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.2917.4
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,42,8398,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
6,63,2007,28,900
RTO
37,34657,973
Insurance
33,44431,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,78917,606

