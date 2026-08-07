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HomeCompare CarsTriber vs Nexon [2020-2023]

Renault Triber vs Tata Nexon [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Triber and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Triber vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Triber Nexon [2020-2023]
BrandRenaultTata
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 7 Lakhs
Mileage18 kmpl17.05 to 24.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [2020-2023]
XE
₹7 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Renault Triber Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Wiper
Front Left Side
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 Litre Energy Engine1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torison Beam AxleSemi-Independent; closed profile Twist beam with Coil Spring and shock absorber
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
32
Bootspace
447 L350
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres44
Length
3985 mm3993
Ground Clearance
182 mm209
Wheelbase
2636 mm2498
Height
1643 mm1606
Width
1734 mm1811
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed controlYes (Manual)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Trip Meter
YesElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
GearDynamic
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warningYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque FrameCladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
YesInternal with Key
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityNo
Speakers
6 SpeakersNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
HD Touch-screen DisplayNo
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,32,8668,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,8757,28,900
RTO
23,23557,973
Insurance
28,25631,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,60217,606
Latest Offers
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On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
Applicable on triberauthentic & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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