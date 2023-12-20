Saved Articles

Renault Triber vs Tata Altroz CNG

In 2023 when choosing between the Renault Triber and Tata Altroz CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Triber
Renault Triber
RXL EASY-R AMT
₹6.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Altroz CNG
Tata Altroz CNG
XE
₹7.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 Litre Energy Engine1.2 L CNG
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
731.6-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm103 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.29-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,42,8398,52,048
Ex-Showroom Price
6,63,2007,55,400
RTO
37,34654,324
Insurance
33,44441,824
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,78918,313

