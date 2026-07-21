In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Triber and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic, Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Triber vs Slavia Comparison