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Renault Triber vs Skoda Slavia

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Triber and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic, Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Triber vs Slavia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Triber Slavia
BrandRenaultSkoda
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 10 Lakhs
Mileage18 kmpl18.73 to 20.32 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Renault Triber Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 Litre Energy Engine1.0 TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil SpringMcPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Torison Beam AxleTwist Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 65 R15
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Bootspace
447 L521 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres45 litres
Length
3985 mm4541 mm
Ground Clearance
182 mm179 mm
Wheelbase
2636 mm2651 mm
Height
1643 mm1507 mm
Width
1734 mm1752 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed controlYes (Manual)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Trip Meter
YesElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
GearYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warningNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
YesAnalogue
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque FrameNo
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6 Speakers4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch7 inch
Display
HD Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,32,86611,26,454
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,8759,99,900
RTO
23,23581,993
Insurance
28,25644,061
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,60224,211
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinGood feature listPeppy engine

Cons

Costly top variantSegment in decline
Latest Offers
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On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
Applicable on triberauthentic & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Slavia Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Videos

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