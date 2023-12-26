Saved Articles

Renault Triber vs Skoda Slavia

In 2023 when choosing between the Renault Triber and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Triber
Renault Triber
RXL EASY-R AMT
₹6.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 Litre Energy Engine1.0 TSI Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
731.6-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm178 nm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.29-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm114 bhp
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,42,83912,21,246
Ex-Showroom Price
6,63,20010,69,000
RTO
37,3461,13,230
Insurance
33,44438,516
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,78926,249

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
    Latest News

    Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs have secured five star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests and Bharat NCAP becoming two of the safest cars in India.
    Year Ender 2023: Cars for India that passed GNCAP crash test with flying colours
    26 Dec 2023
    The Renault Kiger gets the maximum benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65,000, while the Kwid and Triber get benefits worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000
    Renault Kwid, Triber & Kiger get year-end discounts up to 65,000. Check out
    10 Dec 2023
    Renault extends support to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung by launching free RSA and a 24x7 helpline.
    Renault offers free roadside assistance, 24x7 helpline and other benefits to help customers affected by Cyclone Michaung
    9 Dec 2023
    The Skoda Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq are set to get more expensive by up to 2 per cent from January 1, 2024
    Skoda Auto to hike prices of Slavia, Kushaq & Kodiaq by up to 2% from January
    12 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Skoda Slavia will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
    With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
    7 Mar 2022
    Skoda has launched a more powerful Slavia mid-size sedan with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine.
    Skoda Slavia 1.5-litre TSI: First Drive Review
    3 Mar 2022
    Skoda Slavia
    2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
    28 Feb 2022
    Volkswagen Virtus will be officially launched in India on June 9.
    Volkswagen Virtus: First Drive Review
    6 May 2022
    View all
     