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Renault Kwid vs Toyota Yaris

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kwid and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kwid vs Yaris Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kwid Yaris
BrandRenaultToyota
Price₹ 4.53 Lakhs₹ 9.16 Lakhs
Mileage21.46 to 22.3 kmpl17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1496 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Cylinders34

Filters
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Renault Kwid Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.0L1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine
Alternate Fuel
PetrolNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91 Nm @ 4250 rpm140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5500 rpm106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG-
Rear Suspension
Twist beam Suspension with coil springTorsion beam with stabiliser
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with lower transverse linkMcPherson Strut with stabiliser
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
28 litres42
Ground Clearance
184 mm-
Length
3731 mm4425
Wheelbase
2422 mm2550
Height
1474 mm1495
Width
1579 mm1730
Features
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
YesNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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