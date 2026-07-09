In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kwid and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kwid vs Yaris Comparison