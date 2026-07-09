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Renault Kwid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kwid and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kwid vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kwid Urban cruiser
BrandRenaultToyota
Price₹ 4.53 Lakhs₹ 8.5 Lakhs
Mileage21.46 to 22.3 kmpl17 to 18.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Mid Grade MT
₹8.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Renault Kwid Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.0LK15B
Alternate Fuel
PetrolNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91 Nm @ 4250 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5500 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG-
Rear Suspension
Twist beam Suspension with coil springTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with lower transverse linkMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
28 litres48
Ground Clearance
184 mm-
Length
3731 mm3995
Wheelbase
2422 mm2500
Height
1474 mm1640
Width
1579 mm1790
Features
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
YesLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Latest Offers
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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