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Renault Kwid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kwid and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kwid vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kwid Urban cruiser taisor
BrandRenaultToyota
Price₹ 4.53 Lakhs₹ 7.76 Lakhs
Mileage21.46 to 22.3 kmpl20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Cruiser Taisor
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
E 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Renault Kwid Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.0L1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Alternate Fuel
Petrol-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91 Nm @ 4250 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5500 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNGPetrol
Rear Suspension
Twist beam Suspension with coil springTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with lower transverse linkMacPherson Strut
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
28 litres37 litres
Ground Clearance
184 mm190 mm
Length
3731 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2422 mm2520 mm
Height
1474 mm1550 mm
Width
1579 mm1765 mm
Features
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
YesNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

LooksFun to driveBrand value

Cons

Not enough changes to the cabinFuel economy of Turbo petrol engine
Latest Offers
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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