In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kwid and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kwid vs Glanza Comparison