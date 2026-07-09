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Renault Kwid vs Tata Tigor

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kwid and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kwid vs Tigor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kwid Tigor
BrandRenaultTata
Price₹ 4.53 Lakhs₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Mileage21.46 to 22.3 kmpl19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tigor
Tata Tigor
XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Renault Kwid Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.0LRevotron 1.2 L
Alternate Fuel
PetrolNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91 Nm @ 4250 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5500 rpm84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
CNGPetrol
Rear Suspension
Twist beam Suspension with coil springRear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with lower transverse linkIndependent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
28 litres35
Ground Clearance
184 mm170
Length
3731 mm3993
Wheelbase
2422 mm2450
Height
1474 mm1532
Width
1579 mm1677
Features
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
YesNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Expert Rating
-
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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