|Engine Type
|0.8L
|1.2L Revotron Petrol
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|700
|703
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|72 Nm @ 4386 rpm
|113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|25
|20.09
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|53 bhp @ 5678 rpm
|85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|No
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|No
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|No
|Yes
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹4,65,838
|₹7,97,796
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹4,06,500
|₹7,09,400
|RTO
|₹26,910
|₹56,608
|Insurance
|₹25,864
|₹31,288
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹9,884
|₹17,147