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HomeCompare CarsKwid vs Tiago EV [2022-2026]

Renault Kwid vs Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Renault Kwid and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kwid vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kwid Tiago ev [2022-2026]
BrandRenaultTata
Price₹ 4.53 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Range-250-315 km/charge
Mileage21.46 to 22.3 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-19.2 kWh
Engine Capacity999 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Renault Kwid Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.0LPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Alternate Fuel
Petrol-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91 Nm @ 4250 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
CNGElectric
Rear Suspension
Twist beam Suspension with coil springRear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with lower transverse linkIndependent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
28 litres-
Ground Clearance
184 mm-
Length
3731 mm3769 mm
Wheelbase
2422 mm2400 mm
Height
1474 mm1536 mm
Width
1579 mm1677 mm
Features
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
YesNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordablePlenty of cabin featuresRange ideal for daily city commutes

Cons

Jumpy ride quality on speeds
Latest Offers
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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