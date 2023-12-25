Saved Articles

Renault Kwid vs Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Renault Kwid and Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Kwid
Renault Kwid
RXE 0.8
₹4.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
0.8L1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
700765.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
72 Nm @ 4386 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
2517.4
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
53 bhp @ 5678 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
No1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,65,8388,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
4,06,5007,28,900
RTO
26,91057,973
Insurance
25,86431,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,88417,606

