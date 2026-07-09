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Renault Kwid vs Tata Nexon

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kwid and Tata Nexon, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual, Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kwid vs Nexon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kwid Nexon
BrandRenaultTata
Price₹ 4.53 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage21.46 to 22.3 kmpl17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Renault Kwid Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.0L1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Alternate Fuel
Petrol-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91 Nm @ 4250 rpm170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5500 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
CNGPetrol
Rear Suspension
Twist beam Suspension with coil springSemi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with lower transverse linkIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
28 litres44 litres
Ground Clearance
184 mm208 mm
Length
3731 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2422 mm2498 mm
Height
1474 mm1620 mm
Width
1579 mm1804 mm
Features
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
YesLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish new design Updated infotainment system is feature richTurbo petrol-automatic offers a good performance with convenience

Cons

Infotainment screen has glitchesBuild quality could be better New HVAC controls lack haptic feedback
Latest Offers
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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Latest Videos

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