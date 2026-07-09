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Renault Kwid vs Skoda Rapid TSI

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kwid and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kwid vs Rapid TSI Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kwid Rapid tsi
BrandRenaultSkoda
Price₹ 4.53 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage21.46 to 22.3 kmpl16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI
Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0L1.0 TSI
Alternate Fuel
PetrolNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91 Nm @ 4250 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5500 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG-
Rear Suspension
Twist beam Suspension with coil springCompound link crank-axle
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with lower transverse linkMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
28 litres55
Ground Clearance
184 mm116
Length
3731 mm4413
Wheelbase
2422 mm2552
Height
1474 mm1466
Width
1579 mm1699
Features
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
YesNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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