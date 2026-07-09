In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kwid and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kwid vs Triber Comparison