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Renault Kwid vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kwid and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kwid vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kwid Triber
BrandRenaultRenault
Price₹ 4.53 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage21.46 to 22.3 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Renault Kwid Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.0L1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Alternate Fuel
Petrol-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91 Nm @ 4250 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5500 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
CNGPetrol
Rear Suspension
Twist beam Suspension with coil springTorison Beam Axle
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with lower transverse linkMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
28 litres40 litres
Ground Clearance
184 mm182 mm
Length
3731 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2422 mm2636 mm
Height
1474 mm1643 mm
Width
1579 mm1734 mm
Features
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
YesLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Latest Offers
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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