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Renault Kiger vs Volkswagen Vento

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kiger and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kiger vs Vento Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kiger Vento
BrandRenaultVolkswagen
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 10 Lakhs
Mileage18.24 to 20.5 kmpl16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Kiger
Renault Kiger
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Renault Kiger Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
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Taillight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0L Energy1L TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.17 kmpl17.69
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric) steering with 3 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse ArmMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam AxleSemi-Independent Trailing Arm
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16185 / 60 R15
Bootspace
405 litres494
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres55
Length
3990 mm4390
Ground Clearance
205 mm-
Wheelbase
2500 mm2553
Height
1605 mm1467
Width
1750 mm1699
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
21
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
NoInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
OptionalNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
No4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
No100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoDigital Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
N0No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,43,11711,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
5,81,0009,99,900
RTO
32,24076,323
Insurance
29,37743,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,82324,078
Expert Rating
-
Latest Offers
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On Renault Kiger: Cash offer upto INR 20,000 on Se...
Applicable on kigerauthentic & 14 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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