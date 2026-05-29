In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kiger and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kiger vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kiger
|Taigun
|Brand
|Renault
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|-