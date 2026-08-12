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Renault Kiger vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2026 when choosing among the Renault Kiger and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kiger vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kiger Urban cruiser hyryder
BrandRenaultToyota
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 11.31 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage18.24 to 20.5 kmpl19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity999 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Kiger
Renault Kiger
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Renault Kiger Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Front Right Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Wireless Charging Pad
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0L Energy1.5L K e-Drive Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.17 kmpl21.11 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric) steering with 3 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse ArmMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam AxleTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16215 / 60 R17
Bootspace
405 litres373 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres45 litres
Length
3990 mm4365 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm-
Wheelbase
2500 mm2600 mm
Height
1605 mm1645 mm
Width
1750 mm1795 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
ManualAutomatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
NoElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
OptionalNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
No3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
No100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No2
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
N0Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,43,11712,69,285
Ex-Showroom Price
5,81,00011,31,000
RTO
32,2401,25,730
Insurance
29,37712,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,82327,281
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong Hybrid technologyStylish looks

Cons

Drive lacks enthusiasmCompromised boot space
Latest Offers
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On Renault Kiger: Cash offer upto INR 20,000 on Se...
Applicable on kigerauthentic & 14 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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