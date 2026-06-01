In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kiger and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kiger vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kiger
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Renault
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4