In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kiger and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kiger vs Rumion Comparison