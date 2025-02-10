In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kiger and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kiger vs Tigor Comparison