|Engine Type
|1.0L Energy
|2.0 L Kryotec
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|19.17
|16.14
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
|168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹7,36,784
|₹17,67,524
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹6,49,990
|₹14,99,400
|RTO
|₹54,499
|₹1,94,375
|Insurance
|₹31,795
|₹73,249
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹15,836
|₹37,990