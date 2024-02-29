In 2024 when choosing among the Renault Kiger and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for RXE MT and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3.
Kiger: 999 cc engine, 19.0 to 20.5 kmpl mileage.
Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kiger vs Punch EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kiger
|Punch ev
|Brand
|Renault
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 6 Lakhs
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315-421 km/charge
|Mileage
|19.0 to 20.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-