In 2024 when choosing among the Renault Kiger and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Renault Kiger and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for RXE MT and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 19.0 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Kiger vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kiger Punch ev Brand Renault Tata Price ₹ 6 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 19.0 to 20.5 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 999 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -