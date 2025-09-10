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Renault Kiger vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Renault Kiger and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kiger vs Nexon EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kiger Nexon ev
BrandRenaultTata
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-325-465 km/charge
Mileage18.24 to 20.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30 kWh
Engine Capacity999 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Kiger
Renault Kiger
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Renault Kiger Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Wireless Charging Pad
Steering Wheel
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0L Energy-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
19.17 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric) steering with 3 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse ArmIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam AxleTwist beam with dual path Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16215 / 60 R16
Bootspace
405 litres350 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres-
Length
3990 mm3994 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm205 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2498 mm
Height
1605 mm1616 mm
Width
1750 mm1811 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
21
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalTFT
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Door Pockets
Front-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
NoElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
Optional-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
No3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
No125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No8
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
N0-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,43,11713,13,357
Ex-Showroom Price
5,81,00012,49,000
RTO
32,24012,000
Insurance
29,37751,857
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,82328,229
Expert Rating
-
Latest Offers
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On Renault Kiger: Cash offer upto INR 20,000 on Se...
Applicable on kigerauthentic & 14 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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