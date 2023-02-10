HT Auto
Renault Kiger vs Tata Nexon EV

Kiger
Renault Kiger
RXE MT Dual Tone
₹5.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0L Energy-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
19.17-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,46,37415,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
5,84,03014,74,000
RTO
32,36112,000
Insurance
29,48359,744
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,89333,234

