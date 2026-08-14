In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kiger and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kiger vs Rapid TSI Comparison