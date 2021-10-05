In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Duster and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Duster vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Duster
|Vento
|Brand
|Renault
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 10.49 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13 to 15 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3