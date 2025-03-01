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Renault Duster vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Duster and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Duster vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Duster Rumion
BrandRenaultToyota
Price₹ 10.49 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage13 to 15 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Renault Duster Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Turbo TCe 100-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
166 Nm @ 2000 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Ground Clearance
212 mm-
Length
4343 mm4460 mm
Wheelbase
2657 mm2740 mm
Height
1701 mm1690 mm
Width
1815 mm1735 mm
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Features
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
ManualInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front Only4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40:0060:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50:00
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,00,18211,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
10,49,0009,79,000
RTO
1,04,90081,160
Insurance
45,78251,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,79623,895
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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