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Renault Duster vs Toyota Glanza

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Duster and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Duster vs Glanza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Duster Glanza
BrandRenaultToyota
Price₹ 10.49 Lakhs₹ 6.39 Lakhs
Mileage13 to 15 kmpl22.3 to 30.61 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Glanza
Toyota Glanza
E
₹6.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
Turbo TCe 1001.2L VVT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
166 Nm @ 2000 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Ground Clearance
212 mm-
Length
4343 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2657 mm2520 mm
Height
1701 mm1500 mm
Width
1815 mm1745 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Features
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
ManualElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front OnlyFront Only
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40:0060:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,00,1827,36,803
Ex-Showroom Price
10,49,0006,39,300
RTO
1,04,90059,230
Insurance
45,78237,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,79615,836
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox

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Latest Car & Bike News

The entry-level Renault Duster Authentic variant has begun reaching dealerships ahead of wider market availability.
Renault Duster base Authentic variant starts arriving at dealerships
18 May 2026
Models such as the Glanza and Hyryder continue to contribute to stable sales growth at Toyota Kirloskar Motor
Toyota sales rise 3% in July 2025 as new Glanza and Hyryder variants gain market traction
2 Aug 2025
The price hike for the Toyota Glanza comes after the company added six airbags as standard to the model earlier in July 2025
Toyota Glanza gets a price hike. Here's how much it costs now
19 Aug 2025
Tesla is all-set to launch in the Indian market. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Auto recap, July 11: Tesla to inaugurate its 1st dealership, Toyota Glanza gets 6 airbags and more
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The Duster Adventure Edition comes with cosmetic changes only.
Renault Duster Adventure Edition launched in India at 12.99 lakh; gets exclusive cosmetic updates
14 Jul 2026
Renault Duster exports commence; first shipment of 750 vehicles sets course for South Africa
Renault Duster exports commence; first shipment of 750 vehicles sets course for South Africa
22 Jun 2026
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Latest Videos

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