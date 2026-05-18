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HomeCompare CarsDuster vs Tiago EV [2022-2026]

Renault Duster vs Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Renault Duster and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Duster vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Duster Tiago ev [2022-2026]
BrandRenaultTata
Price₹ 10.49 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Range-250-315 km/charge
Mileage13 to 15 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-19.2 kWh
Engine Capacity999 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Renault Duster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Top View
Steering Wheel
Seats Aerial View
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Specification
Engine Type
Turbo TCe 100Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
166 Nm @ 2000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Ground Clearance
212 mm-
Length
4343 mm3769 mm
Wheelbase
2657 mm2400 mm
Height
1701 mm1536 mm
Width
1815 mm1677 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Features
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
ManualInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front OnlyFront Only
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,00,1828,44,583
Ex-Showroom Price
10,49,0007,99,000
RTO
1,04,9009,000
Insurance
45,78236,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,79618,153
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox

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Latest Car & Bike News

The entry-level Renault Duster Authentic variant has begun reaching dealerships ahead of wider market availability.
Renault Duster base Authentic variant starts arriving at dealerships
18 May 2026
The Tiago does not get any mechanical changes for 2026.
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28 May 2026
The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes with a significantly updated design and a plethora of new features.
Want to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift? Variant-wise price, battery, features explained
29 May 2026
Tata Tiago EV directly competes with MG Comet EV in the affordable entry-level electric hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants comparison: Price and specifications
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The Duster Adventure Edition comes with cosmetic changes only.
Renault Duster Adventure Edition launched in India at 12.99 lakh; gets exclusive cosmetic updates
14 Jul 2026
Renault Duster exports commence; first shipment of 750 vehicles sets course for South Africa
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22 Jun 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

With the Tiago EV, Tata Motors now has an electric car in SUV, sedan as well as hatchback body-type vehicles. The Tiago EV is expected to bolster Tata Motors' lead in the EV segment which it dominates with more than 80 per cent market share.
Tata Tiago EV: First Look
1 Oct 2022
Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
Tata Tiago EV: First drive review
21 Dec 2022
Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kiger SUV, Triber MPV launched with updates. Check new price and features
19 Feb 2025
Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
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