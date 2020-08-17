Saved Articles

Renault Duster vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Renault Duster and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Duster
Renault Duster
RXS 1.5 Petrol MT
₹9.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 H4K2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
825807
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
142 Nm @ 4000 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.1916.14
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
105 bhp @ 5600 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,21,98017,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
9,86,05014,99,400
RTO
72,9021,94,375
Insurance
48,75473,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,81937,990

