In 2024 when choosing among the Renault Duster and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 9.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RXS 1.5 Petrol MT and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Duster: 1498 cc engine, 14.19 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Duster vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Duster Punch ev Brand Renault Tata Price ₹ 9.39 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 14.19 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1498 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -