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Renault Duster vs Tata Nexon EV Prime

In 2026 when choosing among the Renault Duster and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Duster vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Duster nexon ev prime
BrandRenaultTata
Price₹ 10.49 Lakhs₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Range- 312 km/charge
Mileage13 to 15 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30.2 kwh
Engine Capacity999 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hrs

Filters
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
Turbo TCe 100Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
166 Nm @ 2000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders InlineNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Ground Clearance
212 mm205 mm
Length
4343 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2657 mm2498 mm
Height
1701 mm1606 mm
Width
1815 mm1811 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Features
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
ManualElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front OnlyFront Only
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,00,18215,83,003
Ex-Showroom Price
10,49,00014,99,000
RTO
1,04,90016,000
Insurance
45,78267,503
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,79634,024
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox

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