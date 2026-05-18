In 2026 when choosing among the Renault Duster and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Duster vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Duster
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Renault
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.49 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312 km/charge
|Mileage
|13 to 15 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hrs